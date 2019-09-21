Tamil Nadu

DMK to contest in Vikravandi, Congress in Nanguneri

Parties reach pact after announcement of by-poll dates

The DMK has reached an understanding with its alliance partner Congress for nominations to the by-elections to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies, which will go to the polls on October 21.

“As per this agreement, the DMK will contest in Vikravandi and the Congress in Nanguneri. The Congress will also enter the fray in Kamaraj Nagar Assembly constituency in the neighbouring Puducherry,” DMK president M.K. Stalin told reporters.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, visited Anna Arivalayam immediately after the date was announced and in the meeting a decision was reached for seat-sharing.

“Aspirants for the Vikravandi seat can file their applications from September 23 and the name of the candidate will be announced on the next day,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Alagiri said Congress candidates would be finalised after receiving applications from the aspirants.

The Nanguneri seat fell vacant after H. Vasantha Kumar, who was elected from the constituency, resigned in order to contest in the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan in the election.

The vacancy in Vikravandi was caused by the death of DMK MLA K. Rathnamani. The DMK also cancelled its general council meeting slated for October 6 in view of the by-elections.

The Kamaraj Nagar seat fell vacant after the sitting MLA V. Vaithilingam was elected to the Lok Sabha.

