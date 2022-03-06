DMK suspends Cuddalore MLA

The ruling DMK on Sunday suspended Cuddalore MLA A.K. Iyyappan for violating party discipline and working against the interest of the party.

Party sources said he refused to toe the party line in the local bodies elections, which resulted in the defeat of candidates announced by the DMK and its allies.

In Cuddalore district, Nellikuppam Municipality was allotted to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), but DMK candidate Jayanthi Radhakrishnan entered the fray and won the seat. She also refused to step down even after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called upon rival candidates to resign their posts.

The party also suspended State Women’s Wing deputy secretary Meena Jayakumar for anti-party activities.