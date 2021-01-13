DMK repudiates A-G’s claim on farm laws

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson, who argued against the farm-related legislation in the Supreme Court, on Tuesday said it was wrong and misleading on the part of the Attorney General to say that south India was supporting the law.
“I repudiated his claim. Tamil Nadu is opposing it. That we have challenged the legislation itself is the fact that we are not supporting. Vijayawada is burning and I submitted photographs to support my argument,” Mr. Wilson told reporters in Chennai.
Mr. Wilson, who appeared on behalf of the DMK, said everyone knew how the laws were rushed through in Parliament when they were introduced.
“Especially in the Rajya Sabha, we asked for a division. When we opposed it as there was no division, they were passed in the guise of a voice vote. It was totally against the rules and procedure,” he said.
He said legislative competitiveness was in question because the subject involved was a List II subject. “Agriculture is a List II subject. Parliament has no competence at all to pass an Act and it should be stayed,” he said.
