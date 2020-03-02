DMK re-nominates Tiruchi Siva to Rajya Sabha seat

The DMK on Sunday re-nominated Tiruchi N. Siva — whose tenure in the Upper House is set to end soon — as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.
The other candidates are N.R. Elango, an advocate and legal adviser to the party, and former Khadi Minister Andhiyur Selvaraj, who was once reprimanded by former party president M. Karunanidhi for taking part in a fire-walking ceremony.
Mr. Selvaraj is the party’s SC/ST wing secretary and belongs to the Arunthathiyar community.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.