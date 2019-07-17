DMK pitches for policy decision against hydrocarbon projects

Since both the ruling AIADMK and the principal Opposition party, the DMK, were opposed to the implementation of hydrocarbon exploration projects in the State, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday urged the State government to take a policy decision against such projects. However, the government maintained that since legal provisions were available, such a move would not be necessary.

Mr. Stalin raised the issue in the Assembly during Zero Hour, citing the statements made in Parliament by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the proposals for hydrocarbon projects in Tamil Nadu. He contended that a policy decision will have to be taken against the projects.

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam reiterated the State government’s position that if the farmers were against the projects, it will not implement them.

‘Convince protesters’

Mr. Stalin insisted that a policy decision will have to be taken during the ongoing Assembly session to ensure that those protesting against the projects were convinced. But Mr. Shanmugam reiterated the government’s position and further contended that there was not much the State government could do if people were protesting despite being aware of its position on the issue.

“We already have legal protection in the form of a sub-clause that the State government’s approval is necessary for the implementation of the project. So, the policy decision would not be necessary,” Mr. Shanmugam added.