DMK organ Murasoli slams Governor, says this is Tamil Nadu, not Nagaland

R.N. Ravi cannot behave like a big brother: Murasoli article

Murasoli, the official organ of the ruling DMK, has castigated Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, saying he cannot behave like a “big brother” since “it is not Nagaland, but Tamil Nadu”.

The column, titled Kokkentru Ninaitharo; Tamilaga Aalunar Ravi, reminded the Governor that even though there was no unanimity on various issues, the entire State stood united on the two-language policy and its opposition to NEET.

Photo: murasoli.in

‘Unanimous opinion’

“The Governor should understand it and get consent for the unanimous opinion of the State by properly intimating the Centre. If he behaves like a big-brother, we would like to intimate him about the the ancient saying, Kokkentru Ninaithaiyo Konganava,” said the column, penned under the pesudonym Silanthi (Spider).

The saying is from the story of sage Kausika, who, after burning down a kokku (Egret), tried to use his power on a housewife who made him wait. When he failed in his attempt, the housewife asked him, “Do you think I am also an egret?”

The column said the Governor, as the representative of the Centre, should intimate it about the unanimous opinion of the people of the State, instead of imposing the Centre’s decision here.

Recalling the boycott of Mr. Ravi’s farewell ceremony by journalists in Nagaland, the Murasoli column said the incident showed how he had hurt journalists there.

“He is not a politician who experienced the climate of politics before becoming a Governor. He was a police officer who was appointed Governor after his retirement. The police department may require methods of threat and intimidation, and they may yield results there. But they will be of no use in politics, and the Governor should understand that,” the column added.

The Murasoli piece said the argument of the Governor that NEET had increased the number of government school students entering medical colleges was unjustifiable when the entire State was opposing it and the Assembly had adopted a resolution against it.