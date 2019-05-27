DMK MLAs to take oath tomorrow

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs will take place at Fort St. George on May 28, party sources said.

The party won 13 of the 22 Assembly constituencies where byelections were held on May 19.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress leader H. Vasantha Kumar, who was elected from the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, met DMK president M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Vasantha Kumar, who is also the sitting legislator of the Nanguneri constituency, told the DMK leader that he would resign from his MLA post on Monday.