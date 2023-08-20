HamberMenu
DMK Ministers facing graft charges won’t go scot-free: Edappadi Palaniswami

August 20, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated August 21, 2023 01:48 am IST - Madurai

S Sundar
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party’s golden jubilee conference in Madurai on Sunday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the party’s golden jubilee conference in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said his party will not allow any of the DMK Ministers facing corruption charges to go scot-free under its regime.

Addressing his party’s golden jubilee conference, Mr. Palaniswami said that 13 former DMK Ministers were facing corruption charges after the former AIADMK government led by Jayalalithaa filed cases against them.

“The DMK leaders had been delaying the hearings for the past 13 years by getting adjournments. But now that the DMK is in power in the State, they have appointed party advocates as government pleaders for those cases, and are trying to close the cases in a hurry,” he said.

Recalling that a few DMK Ministers had got acquitted in disproportionate assets cases in recent times, the Leader of the Opposition said the AIADMK will not allow them to go scot-free. “We will fight the cases and take them all the way to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Pointing out that Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy got a clean chit in one such case from a lower court, Mr. Palaniswami said the High Court had suo motu taken up the case, raising suspicion over the manner in which the case was conducted. “Hence, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should never think of destroying the AIADMK. Instead, try to save your [Stalin’s] party,” he said.

