DMK govt. will act as a bridge between devotees and Dikshithars: Sekarbabu

Expectations of all sections will be fulfilled, says the Minister

The DMK government will act as a bridge between devotees and Dikshithars of Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram and take a just and balanced decision without being prejudicial to any section, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu said in Chidambaram on Monday.

Talking to reporters after offering worship from the Kanagasabhai mandapam in the temple, Mr. Sekarbabu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given the mandate that the expectations of all sections should be fulfilled on a balanced scale and the government’s action would not be injurious to any particular section.

“I have shared with the Dikshithars the government’s view and enlisted their views and perused the rules governing the administration of the temple. No decision would be taken that would be injurious to any section and the government is keen that cordial relations must prevail. The intention of the government is that all sections should live happily and I expect an amicable settlement of all issues will emerge with the blessings of Lord Natarajar,” he said.

The Minister also assured all support for the consecration of the Thillai Govindaraja Perumal temple in Chidambaram.

“The government has increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh the grant given to 12,959 temples for one-time pujas and increased the number of such temples by another 2,000, has given a monthly aid of ₹1,000 each to 10,109 priests. The government has also proposed to take up maintenance and consecration works in 1,500 temples at ₹1,000 crore this year,” he added.