DMK govt. helping ‘betrayers’ of AIADMK: C. Ve. Shanmugam
Govt. also trying to intimidate the party, he says
C.Ve. Shanmugam, AIADMK’s Villupuram district secretary, on Wednesday accused the DMK government of trying to intimidate his party for the sake of supporting those who were hobnobbing with the regime and who were indulging in “betrayal” of the party.
Interacting with journalists in Chennai, Mr. Shanmugam also claimed the government was pursuing cases against former Local Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani, out of “political vendetta,” as the former Minister had been a “pillar of strength” to the party at the time of problems within the AIADMK.
