DMK general secretary Anbazhagan critical

DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan's health condition remained critical on March 6 night. Party president M.K. Stalin, after visiting the nonagenarian leader at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late in the evening, said the veteran leader’s health condition continued to remain the same, due to old age, despite best care from the doctors. Mr. Anbazhagan was admitted to the hospital on February 24.

Mr. Stalin added that Mr. Anbazhagan's condition is being closely monitored. Meanwhile scores of DMK cadre began heading towards the hospital around March 6 midnight.