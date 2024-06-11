GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK fields Anniyur Siva as candidate for Vikravandi byelection

The party also made P. Sekar the secretary of its Villupuram North unit, replacing senior party functionary and Minister Gingee K.S. Masthan

Updated - June 11, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MPs Kanimozhi, T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, and other DMK leaders meeting party president M.K. Stalin at the head office on Anna Salai in Chennai on Tuesday.

MPs Kanimozhi, T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, and other DMK leaders meeting party president M.K. Stalin at the head office on Anna Salai in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The DMK, backed by its allies, on Tuesday named Anniyur Siva as its candidate for the Vikravandi Assembly bypoll, scheduled to be held on July 10. DMK president M.K. Stalin announced the alliance’s candidate a day after the byelection was announced for the Assembly seat in Villupuram district.

Mr. Siva is the secretary of the DMK’s agricultural labourers wing. The bypoll in Vikravandi was necessitated by the death of DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi in April this year.

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan named former MP Gowtham Sigamani as district secretary of the party’s Villupuram South unit, a post formerly held by Pugazhenthi. Mr. Sigamani is the son of party’s Villupuram strongman and Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy. The party also made P. Sekar the secretary of its Villupuram North unit, replacing senior party functionary and Minister Gingee K.S. Masthan.

Earlier in the day, the newly-appointed office-bearers of the DMK’s Parliamentary party called on Mr. Stalin at the DMK head office on Anna Salai in Chennai.

