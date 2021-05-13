Tamil Nadu

DMK Trust donates ₹1 crore to CMPRF

The DMK Trust on Thursday handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the Tamil Nadu government fight COVID-19.

DMK treasurer and MP T.R. Baalu handed the cheque to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat.

DMK MP R.S. Bharathi, party general secretary and Minister Duraimurugan and MLA and youth wing functionary Udhayanidhi Stalin were present. Mr. Udhayanidhi separately handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and his party MLAs called on Mr. Stalin and handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh towards the CMPRF.

