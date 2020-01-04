DMK bags Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai

The DMK secured a majority in two districts — Tiruvannamalai and Tiruvallur — for both the district panchayat and panchayat union wards in the rural local body elections in north Tamil Nadu, but lost by a margin of one seat to the AIADMK in the district panchayat in Cuddalore.

The counting for the two phases of the polls that were held on December 27 and 30 was completed on Friday afternoon.

In Tiruvannamalai district, while the DMK secured 23 out of 34 district panchayat wards, the AIADMK could win only in nine. DMK’s ally Congress secured one seat.

Result for the ward number 26 was withheld as a candidate’s name was missing from the supplementary voter list. Orders from State Election Commissioner is awaited to count the votes, said an Election Department official. The ballots have been packed and despatched to treasury for storage, he said. Twenty two of the elected district panchayat ward members were women and among them 15 were from the DMK and one from the Congress. The remaining women belonged to the AIADMK.

The DMK won 146 seats in the panchayat union while the AIADMK finished with 93 seats in 18 blocks of the district. Two of the candidates from Vandavasi and Vembakkam were elected unopposed.

Election for one village panchayat ward was deferred due to death of one of the candidates

Cuddalore to AIADMK

In Cuddalore, the ruling AIADMK secured the district panchayat, winning 15 out of the total 29 seats while the DMK alliance won 14.

The final numbers revealed that the AIADMK- led alliance’s tally in the 29- member District Panchayat is 15 (AIADMK 12, PMK 2 and DMDK 1) while the DMK alliance is 14 (DMK 13 and MDMK 1).

Out of the 29 wards in 14 Panchayat unions in Cuddalore district, the AIADMK has established a lead over the DMK in Cuddalore and Annagramam while the DMK has won Panruti, Kurunjipadi, Kattumannarkovil and Mangalur. Both the Dravidian parties have won one seat each in Kumaratchi, Virudhachalam and Nallur.

In the elections to the 287 panchayat union wards, the AIADMK alliance has won 129 seats (AIADMK 110, DMDK 17 and BJP 2) while the DMK alliance has won 84 seats (DMK 82 and Congress 2).

The AIADMK alliance has secured control of Cuddalore (17 out of 33), Kurunjipadi (16 out of 26) and Parangipettai (10 out of 18) panchayat unions.

The DMK has established a lead in Panruti Panchayat union winning 12 of the 25 seats while the AIADMK alliance has won 7 seats. In Kattumannarkovil Panchayat union, the DMK alliance is in a comfortable position and has won eight out of the total 14 seats (DMK 7, Congress 1) while the AIADMK has won three seats.

DMK wins Tiruvallur

In Tiruvallur district, located close to the city, the DMK candidates won a majority of the district panchayat ward and panchayat union ward members seats.

The DMK had fielded 24 candidates for the post of district panchayat Ward members and 17 of them won.

Seventeen candidates contested from the AIADMK and five of them won.

The Congress won one seat. A total of 113 candidates, from different parties, had contested for the 24 wards.

Meanwhile the DMK won 98 seats in the Panchayat Union Ward member elections and AIDMK trailed with 66. Out of the total 230 seats contested for, the DMK alliance (DMK 98, congress 7, MDMK 1, Communist - 1 and CPIM -1) won 108 seats.

The AIADMK alliance (AIADMK - 66, PMK - 18, BJP -2, DMDK - 5) won 91 seats.