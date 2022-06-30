DK chief welcomes HC order on appointment of archakas

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Wednesday described as ‘a great victory to Thanthai Periyar’, the order of the Madras High Court appointing archakas to various temples in the State after concurring with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department that Fit Persons (temporary administrators) can make the appointments in the absence of temple trustees.

In a statement here, he said the judgment was another silent revolution in the fight against eradication of caste.

The first Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N. Mala recorded that all appointments so far had been made strictly in accordance with the Supreme Court judgments passed in 1972 and 2015.

“The judgment is another shining stone in the crown of the Dravidian model government. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu deserve our appreciation. Other appointments and training schools should continue,” he stressed.