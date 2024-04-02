GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Distribution of booth slips begins

April 02, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The distribution of booth slips to voters for the upcoming election got under way in Cuddalore district on Tuesday.

The booth slips would be distributed from door to door to voters through the designated booth-level officers (BLOs).

In Cuddalore, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inaugurated the exercise at Puthukadai. The booth slips would be distributed to 21,23,276 voters.

A voter guide, with relevant information for voters to exercise their franchise without hassle, would also be distributed along with the booth slips. The BLOs have been instructed to make two or three round of visits to ensure that the slips are distributed to all voters without fail.

In Villupuram, Collector C. Palani inaugurated the distribution of booth slips at Kappur. A total of 16,78,551 voters in the district would be issued the slips before April 13.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.