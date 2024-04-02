Distribution of booth slips begins

April 02, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The distribution of booth slips to voters for the upcoming election got under way in Cuddalore district on Tuesday.

The booth slips would be distributed from door to door to voters through the designated booth-level officers (BLOs).

In Cuddalore, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inaugurated the exercise at Puthukadai. The booth slips would be distributed to 21,23,276 voters.

A voter guide, with relevant information for voters to exercise their franchise without hassle, would also be distributed along with the booth slips. The BLOs have been instructed to make two or three round of visits to ensure that the slips are distributed to all voters without fail.

In Villupuram, Collector C. Palani inaugurated the distribution of booth slips at Kappur. A total of 16,78,551 voters in the district would be issued the slips before April 13.