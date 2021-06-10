Tamil Nadu

Dispose biomedical wastes properly: TNPCB

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has warned hospitals and COVID-19 care centres that strict action will be taken if they do not adhere to norms relating to segregation and safe disposal of biomedical wastes.

In a press release here, the Board said that there had been complaints in a section of the media that biomedical wastes were being disposed off in waterbodies and empty plots, which should not be done. Hospitals and COVID-19 care centres should ensure that the wastes are sent to the appropriate waste disposal facilities.


