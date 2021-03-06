Directors of TN firm arrested in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, directors of Tamil Nadu-based Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) for laundering money to the tune of ₹325 crore by using a network of nearly 20 group entities located across Tamil Nadu.
According to details provided by the ED, after one day of judicial custody, the special court (PMLA) remanded both of them for enforcement custody for 10 days.
Investigations under the PMLA revealed that the accused, in collusion with valuers, availed of loans from the erstwhile Corporation Bank (currently Union Bank of India) on the basis of inflated value of properties as collateral and indulged in wilful diversion of funds through various group accounts.
Further investigations revealed that the funds so availed of by various individuals/groups concerns in the form of letter of credit and cash credit limits, agriculture term loans, were transferred within the group entities through circular rotation of money to avail of more funds from the bank without any actual business. Further investigations are on.
