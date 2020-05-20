Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Matriculation Schools warns private schools in Tamil Nadu not to hold exams for lower classes

Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: S. James

A direction by the School Education Director had said that all students from classes 1 to 9 should be promoted to the next class

The Directorate of Matriculation Schools in Tamil Nadu has issued a strong warning to the State’s private schools that are planning to hold exams for students after schools reopen, and promote them to the next class based on the marks secured in them. Action would be taken against these schools.

As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID -19, all schools in the State have been closed. Among the directions issued by the School Education Director was that all students from all schools in classes 1 to 9 will be promoted to the next class and heads of institutions will have to record the same.

In a circular, the Director of Matriculation Schools, A. Karuppaswami, has said that there are some private schools that are however planning to hold exams for students of classes 1 to 9 once the schools reopen. Based on the marks students score in these exams, the schools will decide to promote or detain the students, it is learnt.

“Even though a circular has been issued by the government stating that all students of classes 1 to 9 should be promoted, the managements of some matriculation and matriculation higher secondary schools are attempting to violate this,” the circular read.

Warning these schools, the Director has said that strict action will be taken against any institution that violates the government order issued and causes hardship to students.

