Dindigul Campus Connect

How to be a great teacher

Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, organised a workshop on ‘Compassionate Classrooms’ on June 8. V. Narasimhan, Head – Learning and Development, Sundaram Learning, anchored the workshop that was attended by 140 faculty members. He said, “Start every day with an intent to make a difference in classrooms and watch the magical results that follow: Vastra – dress code, Vavucha – body language, Vacha – speech modulations, Vidya – subject knowledge, and Vinaya - modest way to lead - these are the five Vs that makes a great teacher.” On nonviolent communication, he said it is better to handle a class on Connection mode than Correction mode. The jackal has a small size heart whereas the giraffe has a large size heart for its organs to function effectively. Let us emulate the giraffe with a large heart to embrace the students, who walk into classrooms with great expectations every day to learn something new, Mr. Narasimhan said.

The workshop gave ample scope for the faculty to interact among themselves on their perceived perceptions and the ground reality. Applying the 16 seconds calm down methodology would do a world of good to your health, productivity and zeal not only in classrooms but also at home was the takeaway from the workshop.

Saplings planted

The NSS units of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur, planted 50 saplings on the college campus to commemorate World Environment Day on June 5. College chairman K. Raju, secretary R. Muthukumar, Principal R. Ushadevi, students and faculty members participated in the drive. M.Muthumari, NSS Coordinator, had made the arrangements.

Canada professors visit Zion school

Students of Mount Zion Silver Jubilee School,Tirupattur, had an opportunity to interact with professors from Cape Breton University, Canada on June 3. Martin Mkandawire, Professor of Chemistry; and Rajendran Kaliaperumal, Instrument Specialist/Senior Researcher, School of Science and Technology, addressed the gathering and interacted with the students.

The event proved to be an enlightening experience, offering valuable insights and a wide array of global viewpoints.

Saplings planted

Students of Takshashila Vidya Mandir, Dindigul, conducted an environment awareness programme recently. Chairman P.L.Ramanathan and Academic Director D.Anthuvan Gabriel offered felicitations. Saplings were distributed to those present at the event. The school campus was abuzz with many activities as students, teachers, and other staff came together to plant saplings and clean the school campus.The exercise was inaugurated by the chief guest, the founder of Thulimai, R. Vijayaragavan.

The students carried colorful placards with messages on the importance of protecting the environment.