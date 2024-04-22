Dindigul Campus Connect

April 22, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Clean India and Green India

NSS volunteers of Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Metamalai, Sattur, conducted a seven-day camp on the theme, ‘Clean India and Green India,’ at Chinnakkamanpatti, Virudhunagar district, from April 10 to 16. The first day of the camp was iInaugurated by K.Varadha Rajeswari, diddha doctor of Government Primary Health Centre, Uppathur. A meeting with village elders was organised on the second day and a voter awareness programme on the third day. Medical camp, sapling planting drive and village cleaning works followed on the rest of the camp.

Awareness programme

SSM College of Arts and Science, in association with Rotary Club of Dindigul, organised an awareness programme on breast and cervical cancer for girl students and women faculty members. Doctors K. Muthiah and N. Karthikeyan from Vadamalayan Hospitals were the resource persons. In the inaugural session, N. Sampathkumar, Principal, spoke on the purpose of the programme. The doctors explained the causes and preventive measures of various types of cancers to around 120 participants. Professors K. Muthu Nagapradeepa and B. Banumathi organised the programme.

Sports Meet

Theni Nadar Saraswathi College of Engineering and Technology held its sports meet recently. L. Ramkumar, national medallist and athletic trainer of Indian Army was the special guest. In his address, he said that all students can be successful in sports if they put in two hours of training every day. He spoke on employment opportunities for sportspersons in Central and State government agencies, and promotions.

Conference held

The Department of Mechanical Engineering of Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur, hosted a two-day conference recently. Chancellor K. Sridharan, Vice-Chancellor S. Narayanan and Registrar V. Vaudevan were present. The chief guest, Yo-Lum Yeng of NTU, Taiwan, inaugurated the conference and released the souvenir. Professors M. Uthayakumar. and M. Adam Khan provided insights into the conference theme and the keynote addresses were given by C.Krishnan of Poly Hose, Chennai, Chithirai Pon Selvan of Curtin University, Dubai, Professors from Poland and industry experts from Siemens.

Project contest

An intra-college project competition, ‘Mini Technovision,’ was organised by Kamaraj College of Engineering and Technology, Virudhunagar, on April 18. Secretary CA.V.K. Dharmarajan welcomed the gathering. Senthilraja Rajendran of Robert Bosch, Coimbatore, S.P. Shanmugarajan and M.S.R. Shanmugasundaram from TVS Srichakra, Madurai, were the chief guests.

Lab inaugurated

Pavalam Research Laboratory for medicine production and chemical analysis was inaugurated at Pannai College of Pharmacy, Dindigul, recently. K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University was the chief guest. M. Karthikeyan, chairman of Pannai Group of Institutions, addressed the gathering. Dr. Ganesan, Principal, Gokulakrishnan, CEO, Vice-Chairman K. Bharathsrinivas, Executive Director K. Srinivas Niranjan and Administrative Officer S. Manjuladevi were present.

Workshop held

A workshop on Arduino controllers was conducted at Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, on April 20. S. Praveen Samuel Washburn, Assistant Professor, the resource person, introduced students to the fundamentals of Arduino controllers and their applications in various engineering fields through demonstrations of programming Arduino boards to control LEDs, motors, and sensors. He spoke on advanced Arduino programming techniques and real-world applications of Arduino controllers in automation, robotics, and IoT (Internet of Things).