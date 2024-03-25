GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Campus Connect

March 25, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The participants of the review meeting held at Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy, Krishnankoil

The participants of the review meeting held at Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy, Krishnankoil | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Review meeting

Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University Vice-Chancellor K. Narayanasamy conducted a review meeting of nursing and pharmacy colleges in South Tamilnadu, at Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Pharmacy, Krishnankoil and raised many questions and clarifications regarding examinations and research. Vice Chancellor K. Narayanasamy stressed the importance of quality research and asked the faculties to involve in good research and assured that the university will provide grants for research. Bala Nandhini, Academic Officer, E.M. Manikgantan, Deputy Controller of Examination (Pharmacy) and Appadurai, Deputy Controller of Examinations (Nursing) attended the meeting.

Seminar held

Seminar under way at Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram

Seminar under way at Syed Ammal Arts and Science College, Ramanathapuram | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

PG Department of English of Syed Ammal Arts and Science College in Ramanathapuram organised a seminar on ‘Latest trends in literary studies.’ P. Ananthan, Assistant Professor and Research Advisor of Maruthupandiyar College, Thanjavur, was the resource person. He released a compilation of papers published as a book. More than 300 students participated.

Computer training

The Department of Computer Applications of V.H.N.Senthikumara Nadar College, Virudhunagar organised a two-day computer training workshop for 37 students from Kadambankulam Hindu Middle School. Assistant Professor N.G.S. Parameswaran, secretary M.D.Sarpparajan, Principal A. Sarathi and Co-ordinator (SF) A. Kalidass were present. The training covered topics such as creating new files, drawing pictures, and browsing websites. HoD D. Rajkumar proposed the vote of thanks.

Water Day event

World Water Day event being held atSSM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul

World Water Day event being held atSSM Institute of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Humane League of SSM Institute of Engineering and Technology and SSM College of Arts and Science, Dindigul organised World Water Day celebration on March 22. The event included quiz contest, talent show, short film, poetry, meme creation, topical presentation and drama. The event was organised by members of Humane under the guidance of the coordinators of the Humane League Professors S. Kavitha and R. Vithyadevi.

World Poetry Day

World Poetry Day was celebrated at Alagappa University, Karaikudi on March 22. S.Venkateswaran, Former Director and Professor, Regional Institute of English, Bengaluru, in his keynote address, said beauty of poetry lies in its language such as syntactic patterns, semantic relations and other stylistic nuances. He cited examples from the poems of Caribbean, Nigerian, African–American, Indian, and illustrated various devices used by non-native poets to convey the issues confronted by them. M. Pandi, former Head, Department of Tamil, Alagappa University, spoke on Tamil poetry through the ages beginning with the Sangam Age. He gave many illustrations from the works of poets such as Thiruvalluvar, Kambar, Elango, Kalamegapulavar, Auvvaiyar and Subramania Bharathi and dwelt with the focus of the evolving ‘New Poetry’ whose beauty lies in the crisp words and vivid images.

