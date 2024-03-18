GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Campus Connect

March 18, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Founder’s Day celebration at Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakas

Founder’s Day celebration at Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakas | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sports Day

V.H.N Senthikumara Nadar College in Virudhunagar conducted its 77th Sports Day recently. The chief guest was V.P.P.K.C.Gurusamy, former president of Virudhunagar Development Association. Director of Physical Education Department T.Murugesan presented the annual report. Competitions like slow cycling, 5000m walk, cricket and tug of war were held between professors and non-teaching staff members. M. Ramkumar, Assistant Physical Director, proposed the vote of thanks.

Founder’s Day celebrated

Standard Fireworks Rajaratnam College for Women, Sivakasi, celebrated Founder’s Day and 55th College Day on March 12. Muthamilselvi Narayanan, the first woman from Tamil Nadu to climb Mount Everest, was the chief guest. She spoke on the importance of facing challenges and overcoming them.

Robotics class validation ceremony was held in T.M.H.N.U. Vidhyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Theni 

Robotics class validation ceremony was held in T.M.H.N.U. Vidhyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Theni  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Robotics class

Robotics class validation ceremony was held in T.M.H.N.U.Vidhyalaya Matric Higher Secondary School, Theni on March 13. M. Elanchezhian of Otomatics, Theni, explained the importance and necessity of Robotic Classes in the present scenario. Certificates were issued to V and VI Std Robotic Class students.

Workshop at KARE

A two-day workshop on “Human Bond Communications Beyond 2050’ was conducted at Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur. It was inaugurated by Ramjee Prasad from Aarhus University, Denmark. Peter Lindgren, Vice President, CTIF, Denmark, explained the concept of Human Bond Communication Beyond 2050. The resource persons hailed from various Institutions. Sarasu, Director ,IR, Kare, proposed the vote of thanks.

55th Graduation Day in progress at G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul

55th Graduation Day in progress at G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Graduation Day

A total of 1,354 students received their UG and PG degrees at the 55th Graduation Day of G.T.N. Arts College, Dindigul on March 10. Medals and certificates were awarded to 73 rank holders, including 27 first rank holders. Correspondent and secretary K. Rethinam declared the ceremony open. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, welcomed the gathering. Kundrakudi Thiruvannamalai Adheenam Ponnambala Adikalar, the chief guest, delivered the Graduation Day address. GE

Workshop under way at Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram

Workshop under way at Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Workshop held

The Department of Management Studies of Syed Ammal Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, organised a workshop recently. V. Gowdam Raaj from GR Damodaran School of Management, Coimbatore, was the resource person. He explained various data analysis tools in SPSS that assist researchers in the statistical analysis of collected data, as well as how to conduct in-depth data access and preparation, analytical reporting, graphics, and modeling. Undergraduate and postgraduate students and research scholars participated.

Annual Day

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Mettamalai, Sattur conducted its 10th Annual Day on March 16. The chief guest was V.P. Jeyaseelan, Virudhunagar Collector.The guest of honour was K.C.Gurusamy of SEGA PLASCAN Exports, Virudhunagar. The annual report was read by R.Ushadevi, Principal. The chief guest distributed prizes for academic excellence to outstanding students.

‘Combat 24’

SSM College of Arts and Science, Dindigul organised ‘Combat 24,’ an intercollegiate competition on March 15. Eight colleges and universities from Dindigul, Madurai, and Coimbatore participated. N. Sampathkumar, Principal, gave the presidential address. The events were categorised into Technical events - topical presentation, debugging and project showdown; non-technical events - short film, AD-ZAP, Just a minute and as you like it. Secretary D. Senthil Kumaran presented trophies and certificates to the winners.

