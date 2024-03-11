GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dindigul Campus Connect

March 11, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Academic Day being conducted at Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai

Academic Day being conducted at Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Women’s Day celebrated

Women’s Day was celebrated at Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College. R. Paparaju, Vice Chairman, Sri Krishnasamy Group of Educational Institutions, and J.Narmatha, Gynaecologist, Narmatha Hospital, Sivakasi, were the chief guests.

Amuthasurabhi Tamil Literary Fest’23 was celebrated along with International Women’s Day at Nadar Saraswathi College Of Arts and Science, Theni, on March 7. The event was aimed at creating a lively and culturally enriching environment to honour Tamil literature’s magnificent past and foster an understanding of Tamil culture among the students. Rajmohan of Vijay TV fame was the chief guest.

Women Empowerment cell of Syed Ammal Arts and Science College organised a human chain in Aranmanai on March 8. J. Fathima Shanas Farook, Gynaecologist, Syed Ammal Trust Hospital, offered felicitations.

Academic Day

The 36th Academic Day at Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women in Kilakarai was conducted on March 7. B. Vishnu Chandran, Collector of Ramanathapuram, the chief guest, gave cash awards to deserving students, and the best outgoing students for the academic year 2023-2024, both in the undergraduate and postgraduate domains.

On NET/SET

Cosmos Club of PG and Research Department of English of The Standard Fireworks Rajarathinam College for Women, Sivakasi, organised a two-day workshop on NET/SET on March 1 and 2. The resource persons were M.Lakshmi from Amrita Vishwavidyapeedam, Bhagadi, Karnataka; R. Madhubala, Vinayaka Mission School of Arts and Science, Chennai; P. Savitri of Government Arts and Science College, Tirumangalam; B.Kanimozhi of Nirmala College for Women, Coimbatore; S.Sajeev of St.Joseph’s College, Tiruchi; and J.Azhar Mohamed of Kadir Mohideen College, Adirampattinam. Students from various colleges in the region participated.

Alumni from 1986-90 batch at Srivilliputtur Kalasalingam University

Alumni from 1986-90 batch at Srivilliputtur Kalasalingam University | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

At alma mater

Eleven alumni from the 1986-90 batch of Srivilliputtur Kalasalingam University had a reunion at their alma mater recently. Chancellor K. Sridharan presided over the function. Vice-Chancellor S. Narayaman and Registrar V. Vasudevan offered felicitations. The following alumni were honoured. Sajeev S (Alpha Data, UAE), John Thomas (UAE), Biju Oommen (USA), Suresh N, Director - iGrantio (Sweden), R. Madhav Chandran, Founder Cyberland, Linknet and Tertiary Care Group, Jibu K. Itty, CEO - DP World, Mumbai, MC Prakasan JD - Kerala State Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training, Babu Abraham, Wood PLC. They interacted with the students and shared their success stories and experiences.

Pradeep, Superintendent of Police, gives prize to a winner of a sports event at G.T.N Arts College, Dindigul

Pradeep, Superintendent of Police, gives prize to a winner of a sports event at G.T.N Arts College, Dindigul | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sports Day

The 60th Sports Day was held at G.T.N Arts College, Dindigul, on March 9. Principal Balagurusamy welcomed the gathering. Physical Director Rajasekhar presented the annual report. Secretary Rethinam offered felicitations. Pradeep, Superintendent of Police, was the chief guest. Michael Susairaj, alumnus, was the guest of honour. Prizes were distributed to the winners and professors. Jeyaram, Assistnt Professor of Physical Education, proposed the vote of thanks.

