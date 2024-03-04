Dindigul Campus Connect

March 04, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Science fair

Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, Karaikudi, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam,The Academy of Sciences, Chennai, ASNT India Section jointly organised a science exhibition on February 27 and 28. S.Chandrasekaran from IGCAR, A. Stephen from University of Madras, C. Sekar, J. Jeyakanthan and S. Karrupuchamy from Alagappa University, Karaikudi, spoke on various topics.About 900 school and college students visited the exhibition..

Rights of women

The Departments of Tamil and Economics of G.T.N Arts College, Dindigul, jointly organised a training programme on ‘Rights of Women’ sponsored by NHRC on February 29. P. Ravichandran Coordinator- NHRC Training Programme and P. Balagurusamy, Principal, offered felicitations. .R.Srinivasan, Principal, GTN Law College, delivered the keynote address. K.S.Nakkeeran of Gandhigram Rural University, M. Meikeerthi of GTN Law College, J. Glory, High Court advocate, V.Deepa, Principal, GTN Medical College spoke. K.Santhini, Dean, proposed the vote of Thanks.

Cultural event

A two-day cultural event was organised at Kalasalingam University, Srivilliputtur, recently. Chancellor K.Sridharan inaugurated it. Bala of Vijay TV and actor Ritika Singh of ‘Iruthi Sutru’ participated and distributed prizes. Vice-Chancellor S. Narayanan and Registrar V.Vasudevan offered felicitations. As many as 50 institutions participated in the event and Jothi Nivas College of Bengalurur, was the winner and won the winner and The American College, Madurai, took the second place.

The Department of Biotechnology, in association with Biomasters, organised a symposium The chief guest was Sudhakar of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. K. Sundar, Dean, offered felicitations. T. Kathiresan, HoD, welcomed the gathering Karutha Pandian of Alagappa University and Sundaresan of Aravind Medical Research Foundation spoke.

Workshop held

A three-day workshop was organised by the Department of Chemistry of VHNSN College, Virudhunagar on the topic, ‘Recent advances in chemical sciences.’ Students, Ph.D. research scholars and faculty members of various colleges and universities in Aruppukottai, Ilayangudi, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Srivilliputtur, Tiruchi and Madurai participated. S. Natarajan of Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, delivered two lectures on ‘Heterogeneous catalysis over metal-organic framework compounds’ and ‘The usefulness of inorganic coordination chemistry towards new colored compounds and white light emission’. B.R. Jagirdar, R. Ramaraj, M.Sankar, Anbarasan and V. Subramanian - all experts spoke on various topics.

Greetings from Santa

A.C. Shanadhana, a Class VI student of Achyuta Public School, Dindigul, received a greeting message from Santa Claus in the North Pole. She was surprised to learn from her school’s Senior Principal S. Chandrasekaran that Santa Claus with a postal address in the North Pole does reply to all the millions of letters he received every year. She was so curious and sent a greeting message to Santa. To her surprise, Santa replied with a beautiful greeting message.

Science expo

Sri Krishnasamy Arts and Science College, Sattur organised a science expo on February 28. The students showcased their talents by exhibiting various working models.

The college conducted the sports meet on March 1. J. Gokul Krishnan, Physical Director, gave the welcome address. The overall champion Mecha Green team of boys and Jasmine Team of girls. K.Premkumar, Physical Director, proposed the vote of thanks.

Conference held

The Department of English of Nadar Sarawathi College of Arts and Science, Theni, organised a conference on February 29 and March 1. The resource persons were M.Nima, a writer from Bengaluru, S. Narayanan of The Hindu, Madurai, Selvajothi Ramalingam of University of Malaya, and Manu Mangattu, a publisher from Hyderabad. ,G. Karthigaiselvi of Saraswathi Narayan College, Madurai andT.M.S. Maideen of M.S.S.Wakf Board College, Madurai, acted as chairpersons for paper presentations along with other guest speakers. V. Sangeetha of the host college proposed the vote of thanks.

Importance of science stressed

SSM College of Arts and Science, Dindigul, organised National Science Day on the theme of ‘Indigenous technologies for Viksit Bharat’ on February 28. S. Siva Ilango of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, the chief guest, spoke on the role of basic science in every day activities. He detailed about science principles governing the universe, from the smallest subatomic particles to the vastness of space.