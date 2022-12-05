  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Dindigul Campus Connect

December 05, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Talk on pollution under way at GTN Arts College, Dindigul. 

Talk on pollution under way at GTN Arts College, Dindigul.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Kalasalingam University in Krishnankoil signing an MoU with Cyber ID Technology, Bengaluru.

Kalasalingam University in Krishnankoil signing an MoU with Cyber ID Technology, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

MoU signed

The Department of Forensic Science, School of Advanced Sciences of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (deemed to be University) in Krishnankoil near Srivilliputtur and Group for Cyber ID Technology, Bengaluru, have signed a memorandum of understanding to work in the fields of digital and cyber forensics, cyber security, questioned Documentation and forensic anthropology. The MoU was signed by University vice-president S.Shasi Anand  and   Santosh Kumar, CEO of GCID. Director of International and Industrial Relations  Sarasu and Head of Department Janaki  M C   were present.

Talk on pollution

The Department of Economics and Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated National

Pollution Day December 2. P. Ravichandran, HoD of Economics and Environment Club Director explained  the club’s activities planned for 2023. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, in his presidential address, said that in India, around seven million people die of air pollution every year. The problem is increasing day by day, he said. Vennila presented a paper on United Nations Frame Work Convention on

Climate Change (COP27). She highlighted the five key points of COP27 - nature, food, water, industry,

decarbonization and climate adaptation.  Arun, Assistant Professor, explained the types of pollution.

Faizal Ahamed spoke about Chipko movement, the forest conservation movement that originated in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand in 1973. Students were interacted with the speakers and got benefitted.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.