Dindigul Campus Connect

December 05, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

MoU signed

The Department of Forensic Science, School of Advanced Sciences of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (deemed to be University) in Krishnankoil near Srivilliputtur and Group for Cyber ID Technology, Bengaluru, have signed a memorandum of understanding to work in the fields of digital and cyber forensics, cyber security, questioned Documentation and forensic anthropology. The MoU was signed by University vice-president S.Shasi Anand and Santosh Kumar, CEO of GCID. Director of International and Industrial Relations Sarasu and Head of Department Janaki M C were present.

Talk on pollution

The Department of Economics and Environment Club of GTN Arts College, Dindigul celebrated National

Pollution Day December 2. P. Ravichandran, HoD of Economics and Environment Club Director explained the club’s activities planned for 2023. P. Balagurusamy, Principal, in his presidential address, said that in India, around seven million people die of air pollution every year. The problem is increasing day by day, he said. Vennila presented a paper on United Nations Frame Work Convention on

Climate Change (COP27). She highlighted the five key points of COP27 - nature, food, water, industry,

decarbonization and climate adaptation. Arun, Assistant Professor, explained the types of pollution.

Faizal Ahamed spoke about Chipko movement, the forest conservation movement that originated in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand in 1973. Students were interacted with the speakers and got benefitted.