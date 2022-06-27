Dindigul Campus Connect

Students of PSR Engineering College and PSRR Engineering College, Sivakasi, who participated in IEEE software testing contest, conducted by the University of Texas in Dallas, being honoured. | Photo Credit: Handout

New B.Com programme

Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College for Women, Kilakarai signed an MoU with International Skill Development Corporation to start B.Com (Honours), a new degree programme. Under this academic collaboration, students will get both B.Com (Honours) degree awarded by Alagappa University and an additional certification from ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) London, UK in Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business. The new programme will expand the job opportunities for students, particularly in the overseas market.

Programme for faculty members

A six-day online faculty development programme on ‘Antenna and microwave engineering’ was conducted by Ramco Institute of Technology, Rajapalayam from June 20. Over 60 faculty members from 22 engineering colleges participated in the programme. D.C .Pande, Director of L.R.D.E., Bengaluru, the chief guest of the inaugural function, said engineering studies should be application oriented and beneficial to the entire Society. The training sessions were handled by experts from ISRO, IITs, NITs, NITTTR, etc. The Frequency Selective Surface (FSS) man, Shiv Narayan of CSIR- NAL; V .Mahadevan (Chandryan Satellite Antenna Scientist), ISRO; and S Raghavan, lifetime award winner of Microwave Engineering of NIT-Tiruchi, were some of them.

18 students win Dallas contest

Eighteen students of PSR Engineering College and PSRR Engineering College, Sivakasi participated in IEEE software testing contest, conducted by the University of Texas in Dallas and got themselves qualified. R. Solaisamy, the Managing Trustee and Correspondent; S. Vigneswari Arunkumar, the Director: B.G.Vishnuram and C. Balasubramaniyan the Principals; P.Marichamy. the Dean; and A. Ramathilagam, the HoD of Computer Engineering: appreciated the students.