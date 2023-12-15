GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dhoni’s contempt plea | Madras High Court sentences IPS officer to 15 days imprisonment

Justices S.S. Sundar and Sunder Mohan, however, suspend the sentence imposed on G Sampath Kumar for 30 days in order to enable him to file an appeal before Supreme Court

December 15, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

The Madras High Court on Friday, December 15, 2023, sentenced IPS officer G. Sampath Kumar to 15 days of simple imprisonment in a contempt of court petition filed by ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni against the officer for having made contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court as well as the High Court.

Justices S.S. Sundar and Sunder Mohan, however, suspended the sentence for a period of 30 days to enable the contemnor to prefer an appeal before the Supreme Court. The suspension was ordered by the court suo motu though the contemnor had not made any such plea.

In the petition filed through senior counsel P.R. Raman, the cricketer had urged the court to punish Mr. Kumar for his remarks against the judiciary in his written statement filed in response to a ₹100 crore defamation suit filed against the IPS officer by the cricketer in 2014 for having named him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram had granted permission to the cricketer, as required under the Contempt of Courts Act, to move the criminal contempt of court petition after being satisfied that the remarks made by the IPS officer in the written statement amounted to scandalising court proceedings.

Related Topics

justice and rights

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.