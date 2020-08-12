Dhinakaran urges Tamil Nadu government to frame guidelines for Protected Special Agricultural Zone

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday urged the AIADMK government to frame guidelines for the Protected Special Agricultural Zone declared in the Cauvery delta region, since there were still attempts to lay pipelines in the area.
In a statement, Mr. Dhinakaran said pipelines were reportedly being laid by the ONGC in Thirunagari near Sirkali in Cuddalore district, even during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Referring to the enactment of the Act for declaring the Cauvery delta region as a Protected Special Agricultural Zone only in February, Mr. Dhinakaran questioned how pipelines were being laid as deep as 5 feet. If Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was truly inclined to protect the interests of farmers, he should prevent the laying of pipelines, Mr. Dhinakaran insisted.
“Guidelines should be framed at once before agricultural lands in the Protected Special Agricultural Zone are affected and before the sand is illegally mined from the rivers,” Mr. Dhinakaran contended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath