Dhinakaran to lead AMMK’s protest against DMK government in Orathanadu on June 12

June 02, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - CHENNAI

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran would address his party’s public meeting at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district on June 12 to protest against the DMK government over irregularities in various departments, movement of spurious liquor, uncertainty of farmers’ livelihood, among others, a party release said.

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Mr. Dhinakaran urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to look into the issues relating to the supply of Aavin milk in Chennai and peripheral areas.

Mr. Dhinakaran also postponed the party’s executive committee meeting originally scheduled on June 7 to June 20. The meeting would commence at 9 a.m. in the party’s head office at Royapettah in Chennai. He also appointed N. Jothi as one of the organising secretaries of AMMK.