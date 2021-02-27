Dhinakaran criticises TN government for being “hasty” on quota bill

It was evident that the internal reservation for the Vanniyars had been done “with an eye” on the Assembly election, the AMMK leader said

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday criticised the State government for its “haste” in getting a bill adopted by the Assembly on the quota for Vanniyars.

In a series of tweets, he said that when the category of Most Backward Classes [and De-notified Communities] had 109 communities, the ideal way of ensuring social justice was to distribute the benefits of reservation without adversely affecting any community. It was “evident” that the internal reservation for the Vanniyars had been done “with an eye” on the Assembly election.

Mr. Dhinakaran wondered what had happened to the Kulasekaran Commission, which had been constituted for the purpose of collecting caste-wise data. “There is suspicion among everyone about whether the latest move is eyewash, as happened in the case of the protected special agricultural zone for the Cauvery delta,” the AMMK leader remarked.