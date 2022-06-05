Dhinakaran complains of shoddy execution of silt removal from channels in Cauvery delta

AMMK leader urges the State government to hold discussions with teachers boycotting evaluation of answer scripts

AMMK leader urges the State government to hold discussions with teachers boycotting evaluation of answer scripts

The AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Saturday complained that the removal of silt from channels of the Cauvery delta had not been carried out properly.

In a series of tweets, he said that as the work had been executed in a haphazard manner, water had not yet reached the tail-end regions of the Cauvery irrigation network. Even in Cuddalore, the home district of Agriculture Minister M.R. K. Panneerselvam, farmers’ organisations had stated that funds had not been fully utilised. This was the situation in other districts too. There was a suspicion that a large scale irregularity might have taken place in the execution of the works. The DMK government should come out with a clarification, Mr. Dhinakaran demanded.

In another set of tweets, the AMMK leader referred to reports of teachers boycotting the work of evaluation of answer sheets of students who took the examinations for Classes X and Plus Two. Had there been a delay in the evaluation of the papers, there would be delay in the announcement of results, adversely impacting the prospects of the students taking to higher studies, Mr. Dhinakaran said, urging the State government to hold consultations with the teachers.