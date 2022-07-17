Dhinakaran calls for ordinance against online gaming

Special Correspondent July 17, 2022 12:50 IST

Special Correspondent July 17, 2022 12:50 IST

How many more lives are we going to lose, he asks

T.T.V. Dhinakaran | Photo Credit: The Hindu

How many more lives are we going to lose, he asks

AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to promulgate an ordinance banning online gaming with stakes. In his social media posts, he referred to the death of a policeman in Coimbatore, who ended his life after suffering a loss in online gaming and said: “How many more lives are we going to lose?” A panel was constituted, which has also submitted its report, he recalled and contended: “When are they going to find a solution?” (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).



Our code of editorial values