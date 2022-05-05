Dharmapuram Adheenam existed even before DMK ideology was born, says Annamalai

Karunanidhi had allowed pattina pravesam during his terms as CM, says BJP leader

Tamil Nadu BJP president K.Annamalai said the Dharmapuram Aadheenam had existed even before the ideology of the DMK was born and ‘Pattina Pravesam ’ had been held even when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister. Mr. Annamalai said there was politics behind the ban and people were questioning why the government was banning the event.

He said the BJP was ready to be at the forefront to conduct the Pattina Pravesam event and he was even ready to carry the palanquin at the event. He said DMK ministers and MLAs were singing praises of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s son and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Assembly. “How is this acceptable? A Guru being lifted in a palanquin is not equivalent to lifting a human. If you go to temples, you see Gods being carried in palanquins. I can list out the DMK leaders who have gone to various temples and carried out various pujas,” he said.

“Is Mr. Stalin calling his father, M. Karunanidhi a fool as he had allowed the event to be held during his five-time term as Chief Minister?” Mr. Annamalai asked.