Dhanasekaran, Sreedhar named TN State Information Commissioners

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed P. Dhanasekaran and M. Sreedhar as State Information Commissioners in the Tamil Nadu Information Commission.

Their appointment comes after R. Dhakshinamurthy and G. Murugan ceased to hold the post.

In a government order issued on Wednesday, the government said Mr. Dhanasekaran and Mr. Sreedhar will hold office for a term of three years from the date on which they enter upon their office or the date on which they attain 65 years of age, whichever is earlier.

