DGPs discuss steps to thwart Maoist attacks during LS poll

Directors General of Police from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry on Saturday discussed measures to be taken to ensure that Left-wing radicals do not launch attacks or infiltrate any of the districts in the tri-junction area during the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The meeting of the DGPs was held at Tamizhagam bungalow in Udhagamandalam. A press release from the DGP’s office in Chennai said the co-ordination meeting was held to discuss measures that can be best adopted to ensure the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are conducted peacefully.

It has been decided to strengthen the check posts, intensify patrols to prevent smuggling of liquor, initiate special drive to execute the pending non-bailable warrants, keep a tight vigil on the movement of anti-national elements, illegal arms and explosives, the statement read. The meeting was attended by T. K. Rajendran, DGP, Tamil Nadu; Neelamani Raju, DGP, Karnataka; Lokanath Behera, DGP, Kerala and Sundari Nanda, DGP of Puducherry. Vijayakumar, ADGP, Law & Order, Sandeep Roy Rathore, ADGP, STF, Erode, K.N. Sathyamoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, C. Easwaramoorthy, Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Section - Internal Security among others were present.

Officials said the meeting was held in the Nilgiris as it was located in the crucial tri-junction area of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a region where left-wing extremism was being fought by the police forces of the three States.