Tamil Nadu

DGP Karan Singha inspects rescue work

Director General of Police (DGP), Fire and Rescue Services, Karan Singha on Monday inspected rescue operations taken up by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the city and gave instructions to them to expedite the work.

Mr. Singha visited the marooned ESI hospital in K.K.Nagar and personally monitored the rescue work.

The personnel baled out water from the premises using heavy duty motors. The DGP also visited Ashok Nagar Fire Station and inspected the rescue equipment besides taking stock of the preparedness of fire commandos.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 1:07:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dgp-karan-singha-inspects-rescue-work/article37388509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY