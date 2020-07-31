‘Devise mechanism to provide sanitary napkins to girls’

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted time till Monday for the State government to come up with a mechanism for distributing sanitary napkins to girls who are not able to access vending machines due to the closure of schools during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha took serious note of the issue during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate R. Sudha. Her counsel Vasudha Thiagarajan said napkins were highly necessary for young girls to maintain hygiene.
Since most government schools have remained shut since March 17, there is no way the poor girls are able to access the napkins, provided free in schools. Their parents were not in a position to spend money on napkins, the petitioner pointed out.
When she added that schoolchildren were missing the nutritious meal provided at schools, the judges directed a Special Government Pleader to find out the feasibility of providing eggs and vitamin C and D tablets or supplements to students.
Though the Social Welfare Secretary had already filed a counter affidavit stating that the supply of eggs on a daily basis was not found feasible and the government had decided to give dry rations such as rice and dal in schools, the judges said that something more nutritious should also be provided.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath