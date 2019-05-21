Deve Gowda dismisses exit poll findings

Former Prime Minister, H.D.Deve Gowda, on Monday brushed aside the exit poll predictions of a Modi wave.

In a brief interaction with reporters at Mannargudi where he, along with his son and Karnataka Public Works Minister H.D.Revanna, offered prayers at the Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, the former Prime Minister pointed out that in 2004 it was predicted that BJP would form the government in Karnataka. But the Congress secured 63 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) bagged 58 seats, resulting in the BJP not being able to form the government as predicted in the exit polls, he said.

Answering a query on releasing water in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu as per the Tribunal and Supreme Court verdicts, Mr.Revanna maintained that the storage in the dams in Karnataka was not sufficient to release water to Tamil Nadu. Hoping for adequate rain, he said once the dams get filled up, water would be released to Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery.

Mr.Gowda and Mr.Revanna offered worship at the Sri Sarangapani Temple in Kumbakonam and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam during the day.

Meanwhile, the Thamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam sought the Karnataka government’s support for building a dam across the Cauvery at Rasimanal on the inter-State boundary.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr.Revanna at Mannargudi, the association leader P.R.Pandian said constructing a dam across the river at Rasimanal in Krishnagiri would help to prevent surplus flow in the Cauvery going waste into sea. Since the right bund of the river came under the jurisdiction of Karnataka, the State should support the proposal and the dam could also generate electricity.

Mr. Pandian suggested that as a senior politician from South India, Mr.Gowda could provide guidance in resolving the inter-state river disputes and enable people of both States live in harmony.