Tamil Nadu

Deputy Collector dies of COVID-19

A Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) attached to the Revenue Department in the district died of COVID-19 at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH) in Chidambaram on Tuesday.

Breathing complaint

Official sources said the deceased V. Selvaraj, Deputy Collector of Land Acquisition with NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), was admitted to the NLCIL Hospital on Monday with complaints of breathlessness.

However, his condition deteriorated on Monday night and he was referred to RMMCH in Chidambaram. He died around 2 a.m.

