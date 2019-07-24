Deputy CM calls on Nirmala Sitharaman

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and senior State government officials called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday. A day earlier, Mr. Panneerselvam met Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah and party working president J.P. Nadda in the national capital.

Official sources said Mr. Panneerselvam, who holds the finance portfolio, handed the Union Minister a memorandum seeking the release of dues to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Finance Secretary S. Krishnan and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi, Mr. Panneerselvam said his meeting with Mr. Shah was a “courtesy call” and the one he had with Ms. Sitharaman was to seek funds for various welfare schemes. He denied having discussed politics during his meetings with the Union Ministers.

As for the possibility of the inclusion of his son P. Raveendranath Kumar in the Union Cabinet, Mr. Panneerselvam said those with the required talent and the support of the general public could remain in politics.

When asked about the proposal to install high-tension overhead electricity transmission towers in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Panneerselvam said the Chief Minister had already clarified that the government will not implement any project that was against the interests of the people.

“Alternative arrangements would be made. We cannot force any scheme against the will of the people. Like the way the Amma [former CM Jayalalithaa] government implemented only favourable schemes for the people, we will also implement schemes only after convincing them,” he added.