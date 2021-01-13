Dentist ends life in college hostel

A 27-year-old dentist, who was working as an assistant professor at a college in Potheri, allegedly ended her life in the college hostel on Tuesday. According to the police, Indu, 27, from Erode district was working in SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre for the past two years. Apart from being an assistant professor, she was also a deputy warden for the B C Roy Hostel block. Since she did not come out for dinner on Monday night or for breakfast, a warden knocked on her room’s door. As there was no response, she informed the college management and they, in turn, alerted the police. The police broke into the room and found her dead. D. Kannan, SP, Chengalpattu claimed that a suicide note was found in her room. "In the note she has stated that she took the extreme decision on her own accord and holds no one responsible for her death, said the officer.

The Maraimalai Nagar police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating.

Meanwhile the SRM college management said that Indu did her BDS and MDS from SRM. Around a month and a half ago her father died and she was depressed about it. The college gave her the deputy warden's post in the hostel to help her cope with the loss. But she did not recover from the bereavement. She left a note for her brother saying no one is responsible for her action.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)