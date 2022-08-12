Democracy facing a difficult situation: Alagiri
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said India’s democracy is facing a difficult situation and facing question marks over its future, as the nation gears up to celebrate its 75th year of independence.
In a statement, he alleged that all the institutions have been under attack under eight years of the Narendra Modi government Mr. Alagiri also pointed out that inequality has risen and alleged that poor and middle class people have suffered due to the wrong economic policies of the BJP government.
He also called for people to think towards saving India from BJP, as they celebrate the 75 year of Independence.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.