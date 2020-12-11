Demand for immediate compensation to farmers

The Left parties on Thursday demanded immediate compensation to farmers who had suffered crop losses in the recent rain.
Addressing a press conference by CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) leaders in the Union Territory, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem said the farmers should be given compensation immediately.
The parties wanted the government to provide financial assistance of ₹20,000 per acre for paddy cultivators and ₹50,000 per hectare for sugarcane, banana and vegetable cultivators in the Union Territory as compensation for the damage in the recent rain.
He flayed the Central team for not making a full assessment of the damage to crops. Mr. Saleem urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately approve the territorial administration’s demand for 10% reservation to government school students in medical admissions.
He wanted the Ministry to clear the Cabinet’s decision seeking 50% of seats from private medical colleges under government quota.
Mr. Saleem said “a network” of people were trying to usurp the opportunities of local students in medical admissions by forging residency certificates.
Secretary of CPI (M) R. Rajangam flayed the Union government for its decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory. The move was to hand over the distribution network to a private entity. The decision would not be in the interest of employees of the Electricity Department and the consumers, he said.
