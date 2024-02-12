GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Demand for 14 LS seats and 1 RS seat was not my view: Premalatha

February 12, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Premalatha Vijayakant

Premalatha Vijayakant

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Monday clarified that her earlier statement that her party will join an alliance with any party that offers 14 Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya seat was not her stance or that of the party high command, but was the view expressed by the district secretaries.

Ms. Premalatha said her remarks following a meeting with district secretaries were misinterpreted by the media.

“It was just a first consultative meeting with district secretaries to know their views. We will hold further meetings and announce our final decision. That is what I said post the meeting,” she said.

“A majority of our district secretaries said we should contest the polls alone. Some said we should join the DMK alliance. Others felt we should ally with the AIADMK. There was also a view that we should side with the BJP,” Ms. Premalatha said.

“The district secretaries expressed a view that we shall form an alliance with a party that offers 14 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat, as was the case with our alliance for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” she said.

Ms. Premalatha said the DMDK had not started any official talks on an alliance, and those leading the respective alliances should initiate the talks.

Related Topics

Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.