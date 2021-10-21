Declare T.N. a nuclear free zone, say leaders

They express concern over KKNPP

Leaders of political parties, led by VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday sought to declare Tamil Nadu a “nuclear-free zone”.

At a press conference here, he said the unscientific disposal of radioactive waste from the nuclear reactor at Kudankulam was likely to increase the risk to public health. “Experts have said some of the reasons for the disaster in Chernobyl and Fukushima were similar to the existing conditions at Kudankulam,” he said.

Pointing to the issues in the disposal of radioactive waste from the Kudankulam reactor, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Union Government had continued such activities which were dangerous to people. “The Union Government should suspend the operations pertaining to the third and fourth reactors. It should announce the location of the deep geological repository before conducting the public consultations on the development of the facility away from reactor.”

The government should not develop the fifth and sixth reactors too, he added.

The group of leaders called for a White Paper on the Kudankulam project and the withdrawal of cases against the residents who protested against the project.

The first reactor was stopped for maintenance from June 22 and resumed operations on September 2. After 35 days, it was stopped again. The frequent disruption of operations and snags had increased the risk of disaster, a release said.