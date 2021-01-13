Decision on reopening schools for other classes will be taken at appropriate time, TN Minister says

Details of the reduced syllabus for State-board students have been sent to Chief Educational Officers on Wednesday, and will be communicated to all the schools, the Minister also said

Depending upon the prevailing situation, a decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 and class 11, in a phased manner, will be taken, said School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Erode on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at Gobichettipalayam, he said that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced the reopening of schools for students of classes X and XII from January 19. He said that all precautionary measures against COVID-19, as instructed by the Health Department, were taken and will be followed after the schools were opened.

Asked whether it is mandatory for students to attend schools, Mr. Sengottaiyan said that 97% of parents wanted the schools to be reopened and hence based on these consultations, the Chief Minister had taken the decision.

To a question on when schools for students up to class 9 would be opened, the Minister said that a decision regarding this will be taken at the appropriate time after consultations. He said that the details of the reduced syllabus for State-board students were sent to the Chief Educational Officers on Wednesday and would be communicated to all the schools.

Asked whether the academic year for the students who would appear for their board examinations would be extended, the Minister said that only after the election schedule was released, all the issues would be discussed and a timetable for board exams would be released.

Questioned about the charge that no online classes were conducted for government school students, the Minister said that lessons for government schools students were being telecast through 12 television channels. “It is difficult for parents to monitor the mobile phones, but they can monitor whether students watch the lessons on television”, he added.