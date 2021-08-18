Decision on reopening schools around August 20

A decision on the reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu is expected around August 20.

At a meeting of all Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) here on Tuesday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said a decision would be taken around that time after discussions with health experts and other stakeholders, according to an official.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had, earlier this month, said the State was considering reopening schools for students of Classes IX to XII on September 1.

The CEOs and other officials of the Education Department participated at the day-long meeting. Recently, 37 CEOs and persons holding equivalent posts had been transferred, and they were asked at the meeting to work to the best of their abilities at their new postings.

Following the Education Department’s announcement on the prioritisation of the syllabus for the current academic year, details regarding the chapters for all classes were released.