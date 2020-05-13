Tamil Nadu

Death toll in fire accident in Thermal Power Station-II rises to four

A contract employee of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), D. Balamurugan, 36, who was injured in a fire accident at Unit VI in the Thermal Power Station-II on May 7, succumbed to burn injuries at a private hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday, taking the death toll to four.

Balamurugan, along with seven others including two permanent employees, were admitted to Kauvery hospital in Tiruchi with severe burn injuries following the incident. The tragedy occurred when a fire broke out in the furnace of a boiler causing burn injuries of various degrees to eight persons who were near the boiler.

An NLCIL Official said that the request for providing employment under the ‘scheme for employment for the dependent of the deceased’ to an eligible member of the family would be duly recommended to the competent authority as per rules. NLCIL has already ordered a probe by A.S. Bakshi, former Chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to investigate the incident and submit his report.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:46:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/death-toll-in-fire-accident-in-thermal-power-station-ii-rises-to-four/article31571601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY