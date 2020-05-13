Death toll in fire accident in Thermal Power Station-II rises to four

A contract employee of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), D. Balamurugan, 36, who was injured in a fire accident at Unit VI in the Thermal Power Station-II on May 7, succumbed to burn injuries at a private hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday, taking the death toll to four.

Balamurugan, along with seven others including two permanent employees, were admitted to Kauvery hospital in Tiruchi with severe burn injuries following the incident. The tragedy occurred when a fire broke out in the furnace of a boiler causing burn injuries of various degrees to eight persons who were near the boiler.

An NLCIL Official said that the request for providing employment under the ‘scheme for employment for the dependent of the deceased’ to an eligible member of the family would be duly recommended to the competent authority as per rules. NLCIL has already ordered a probe by A.S. Bakshi, former Chairman of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to investigate the incident and submit his report.