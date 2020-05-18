Deadline for payment of power bills may be extended, State tells Madras High Court

Additional Advocate General (AAG) P.H. Arvindh Pandian on Monday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) might extend the deadline for payment of electricity bills, since the Centre as well as the State had extended the lockdown to fight COVID-19 till May 31.
The submission was made before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate C. Rajashekaran who insisted that domestic consumers, huts and farmers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) be given time till July 31 to settle bills.
The judges adjourned the hearing on the PIL petition to June 8 after recording the submission of the AAG that the deadline was likely to be extended till the first week of June.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism