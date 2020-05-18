Tamil Nadu

Deadline for payment of power bills may be extended, State tells Madras High Court

The judges adjourned the hearing on the PIL petition to June 8 after recording the submission of the AAG that the deadline was likely to be extended till the first week of June.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) P.H. Arvindh Pandian on Monday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) might extend the deadline for payment of electricity bills, since the Centre as well as the State had extended the lockdown to fight COVID-19 till May 31.

The submission was made before Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and Anita Sumanth during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate C. Rajashekaran who insisted that domestic consumers, huts and farmers as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) be given time till July 31 to settle bills.

